DigitalBits 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.05 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $23.89 million and $2.05 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for $0.0318 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $212.22 or 0.00457613 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007178 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00032971 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.40 or 0.02980946 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000360 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 750,998,958 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars.

