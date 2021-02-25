Digitex City Reaches Market Cap of $12.57 Million (DGTX)

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One Digitex City token can currently be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Digitex City has traded down 33.3% against the dollar. Digitex City has a market capitalization of $12.57 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00053105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $332.08 or 0.00709500 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00029962 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00035339 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006461 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00059631 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003665 BTC.

Digitex City Token Profile

Digitex City is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news . The official website for Digitex City is digitexcity.com . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

Digitex City Token Trading

