Digitex Futures (DGTX) Price Tops $0.0295

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 25th. In the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Digitex Futures token can currently be bought for $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. Digitex Futures has a total market cap of $27.46 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00055130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $379.71 or 0.00745675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00031351 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00036092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006331 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00062158 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00042707 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Digitex Futures Token Profile

DGTX is a token. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com . The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

