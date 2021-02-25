Digitex Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.99 Million (DGTX)

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Digitex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Digitex has traded down 40.5% against the US dollar. Digitex has a total market capitalization of $4.37 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digitex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00054842 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $368.65 or 0.00741156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00030619 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00036390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00061401 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00042135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003750 BTC.

About Digitex

Digitex (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.