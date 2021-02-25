Digix Gold Token Price Tops $51.85 (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Digix Gold Token token can now be bought for $51.85 or 0.00108872 BTC on exchanges. Digix Gold Token has a market cap of $3.97 million and $879,968.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00052844 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.53 or 0.00702391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00030416 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00036051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00059432 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003592 BTC.

About Digix Gold Token

DGX is a token. It launched on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,643 tokens. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Digix Gold Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

