Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Trading Up 8%

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)’s stock price was up 8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $87.37 and last traded at $85.78. Approximately 741,983 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 719,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.44.

A number of research analysts have commented on DDS shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.05.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.78. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $173,774.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,600 shares in the company, valued at $643,986. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dillard’s by 1,494.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,632,000 after buying an additional 455,362 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the third quarter worth about $7,303,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 83,420 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 7,420,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,986,000 after purchasing an additional 61,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 219.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 39,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

