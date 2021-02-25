Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CFO Brett R. Whitmire Sells 2,269 Shares

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 2,269 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $184,605.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ DIOD traded down $4.43 on Thursday, reaching $77.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.78. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $84.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Diodes from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diodes by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 87,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 38,055 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 58,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 13.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 12.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 139,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 15,332 shares during the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

