Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Shares Up 9.3%

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) shot up 9.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.38 and last traded at $18.38. 1,635 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 188% from the average session volume of 567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.81.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIISY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average is $15.96.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, personal home, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.