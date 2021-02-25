Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Stock Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $55.09

Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $55.09 and traded as high as $77.17. Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $74.48, with a volume of 828,198 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.09.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $4,997,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares by 84.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

