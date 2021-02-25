Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB) Shares Down 5.8%

Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB) fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $82.94 and last traded at $86.82. 137,804 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 76,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.19.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.72 and its 200-day moving average is $62.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Bull 2X Shares stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB) by 100.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.05% of Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Bull 2X Shares worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

