Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL) Trading Down 0.2%

Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL)’s share price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $76.49 and last traded at $80.91. 44,944 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 54,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.04.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.61 and a 200-day moving average of $60.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

