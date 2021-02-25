Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) rose 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.01 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 8,378,998 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,324,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.70.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 454.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 13,056 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

