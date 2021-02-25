Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Hits New 12-Month High at $89.26

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $89.26 and last traded at $82.30, with a volume of 3591052 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.11.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 55,257 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 50,041 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 79.0% during the third quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 43,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 19,385 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth $1,248,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth $1,118,000. 4.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

