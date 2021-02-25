Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDZ) Shares Up 1.9%

Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDZ) shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.39 and last traded at $8.00. 329,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 304,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDZ) by 66.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.70% of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

