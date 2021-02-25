Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Stock Price Down 11.3%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)’s stock price fell 11.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $88.22 and last traded at $88.94. 10,227,667 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 7,034,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.22.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.04.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 268.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $995,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

