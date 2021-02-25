Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Trading 7.2% Higher

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) traded up 7.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.21 and last traded at $35.80. 15,005,030 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 6,029,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.41.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.94.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $1,895,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 2,370.4% during the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 501,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 480,854 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $1,559,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $1,207,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at $713,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

