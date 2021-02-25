Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBL) Stock Price Up 10.1%

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBL) rose 10.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $404.17 and last traded at $403.27. Approximately 33,113 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 26,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $366.11.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.46.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.