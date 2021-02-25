DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Trading Down 5.1%

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) shares traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.40. 545,621 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 234,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.03 million, a PE ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 2.63.

In related news, major shareholder Shaun Noll bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 267,757 shares in the company, valued at $680,102.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 125,500 shares of company stock valued at $291,125. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC grew its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 8,301,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,116,000 after purchasing an additional 434,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.15% of the company’s stock.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

