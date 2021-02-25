Discovery-Corp Enterprises (CVE:DCY) Shares Gap Up to $0.08

Discovery-Corp Enterprises Inc. (CVE:DCY) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.08, but opened at C$0.12. Discovery-Corp Enterprises shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 3,000 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$1.47 million and a P/E ratio of -5.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08.

Discovery-Corp Enterprises Company Profile (CVE:DCY)

Discovery-Corp Enterprises Inc, an exploration stage company, explores for base and precious metals in Canada. The company focuses on gold and copper properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Galaxy property comprising seven mineral claims and two crown-granted mineral claims covering approximately 91 hectares located in the Kamloops Mining Division of British Columbia, Canada.

