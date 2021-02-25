Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) CFO Sells $13,771,771.11 in Stock

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 267,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $13,771,771.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 338,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,432,867.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Discovery stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,487,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,153,048. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $56.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.55 and a 200 day moving average of $28.40. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DISCA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Discovery by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 110,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Discovery by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 99,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 28,140 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at $754,000. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

