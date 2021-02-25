Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Acquired by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the quarter. Discovery makes up approximately 0.6% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DISCK. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,463,000 after buying an additional 34,993 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 128.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 230,750 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Discovery by 15.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Discovery by 16.7% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 94,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DISCK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of DISCK traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.60. 69,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,199,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.05. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.52. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $46.59.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

