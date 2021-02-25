Discovery Metals (CVE:DSV) Shares Up 1.1%

Discovery Metals Corp. (CVE:DSV)’s share price shot up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.70 and last traded at C$2.68. 677,316 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 998,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.65.

The stock has a market cap of C$802.84 million and a PE ratio of -38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 46.46 and a current ratio of 46.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.90.

Discovery Metals Company Profile (CVE:DSV)

Discovery Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits primarily in Mexico. The company explores for silver, zinc, and lead deposits. Its flagship property is the 100%-owned Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately of 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua State, Mexico.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.