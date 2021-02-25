DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research cut shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in DISH Network by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991,543 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in DISH Network by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,708,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,863 shares during the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DISH Network by 1.9% in the third quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,820,000 after acquiring an additional 58,857 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in DISH Network by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,167,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,099,000 after acquiring an additional 194,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in DISH Network by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,158,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,813,000 after acquiring an additional 19,496 shares during the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $31.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. DISH Network has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $38.97.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DISH Network will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

