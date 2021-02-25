DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) PT Raised to $32.00 at Morgan Stanley

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.43% from the company’s previous close.

DISH has been the subject of several other research reports. Pivotal Research cut shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.17.

NASDAQ DISH traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $31.55. 315,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,328,263. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average of $31.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. DISH Network has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $38.97.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DISH Network will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in DISH Network by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991,543 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,708,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,270,000 after buying an additional 2,192,863 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 981.3% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 688,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,273,000 after buying an additional 625,028 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter worth $17,185,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter worth $13,448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

