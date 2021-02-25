Diversified Gas & Oil (OTCMKTS:DGOCF) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (OTCMKTS:DGOCF) were up 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.89. Approximately 22,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 17,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67.

About Diversified Gas & Oil (OTCMKTS:DGOCF)

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in approximately 8 million acres located in Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

