Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 11.64%.

NASDAQ DHC traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $4.64. 1,744,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,417. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.15. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.05%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diversified Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.33.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.