Dixons Carphone (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Raised to “Buy” at Investec

Dixons Carphone (OTCMKTS:DSITF) was upgraded by research analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DSITF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Dixons Carphone from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

DSITF stock remained flat at $$1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,535. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40. Dixons Carphone has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.74.

Dixons Carphone Plc is an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Norsics; and Greece. The Unite Kingdom and Irelang geographical segment comprises of operations in the UK and Ireland, the Dixons Travel business, and the non-honeybee business to business operations.

