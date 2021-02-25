DMarket (DMT) Price Tops $0.45

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded up 30.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 25th. DMarket has a market cap of $25.72 million and approximately $40.23 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DMarket has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One DMarket token can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000910 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00055164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.04 or 0.00738711 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00030591 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00036473 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00061187 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00041803 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

About DMarket

DMarket (DMT) is a token. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket

Buying and Selling DMarket

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars.

