DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Director Sells $458,651.08 in Stock

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Director Robert A. Cohen sold 7,054 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $458,651.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,444.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ BOOM traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $64.53. 107,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,015. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. DMC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $69.42. The company has a market cap of $993.05 million, a PE ratio of -166.46, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.01.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BOOM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 323.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 38,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 29,537 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 599.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

