DMM: Governance (DMG) Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last Week

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. DMM: Governance has a market capitalization of $4.07 million and approximately $956,047.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMM: Governance token can now be bought for about $0.0812 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00053129 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.17 or 0.00706312 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00030358 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00036023 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006282 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00059373 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.
- The Graph (GRT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003579 BTC.
About DMM: Governance
Buying and Selling DMM: Governance
