DMM: Governance (DMG) Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last Week

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. DMM: Governance has a market capitalization of $4.07 million and approximately $956,047.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMM: Governance token can now be bought for about $0.0812 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

About DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,513,852 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,174,346 tokens. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao . DMM: Governance’s official website is defimoneymarket.com

