dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

Investment analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DMYD. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Get dMY Technology Group Inc. II alerts:

NYSE DMYD opened at $18.50 on Thursday. dMY Technology Group, Inc. II has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $21.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.79.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMYD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the 4th quarter worth about $22,825,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the 4th quarter worth about $14,338,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the 4th quarter worth about $11,368,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the 4th quarter worth about $5,733,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the 4th quarter worth about $5,031,000. Institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. II

dMY Technology Group, Inc II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.