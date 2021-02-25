dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) were down 9.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.03 and last traded at $13.12. Approximately 2,042,288 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 266% from the average daily volume of 557,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI)

dMY Technology Group, Inc III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete its initial business combination with a company within the mobile app ecosystem.

