Dock Price Down 33.8% Over Last 7 Days (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Dock has a market capitalization of $19.75 million and approximately $4.54 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dock has traded 33.8% lower against the dollar. One Dock token can currently be bought for $0.0315 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00053370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.79 or 0.00725959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00029275 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00036678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00060413 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Dock Token Profile

Dock (CRYPTO:DOCK) is a token. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 627,697,556 tokens.

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

