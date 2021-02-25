Doctors Coin (DRS) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.15 Million

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. Over the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Doctors Coin token can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Doctors Coin has a market capitalization of $151.95 million and $2.15 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Doctors Coin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00048886 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003277 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 364.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000279 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000100 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Doctors Coin Token Profile

DRS is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Doctors Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doctors Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.