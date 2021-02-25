Doctors Coin (DRS) Market Cap Tops $151.95 Million

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 25th. Doctors Coin has a market capitalization of $151.95 million and $2.15 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Doctors Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001415 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Doctors Coin has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00048886 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003277 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 364.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000279 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000100 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Doctors Coin

DRS is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin . The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

