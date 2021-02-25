Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.58. Approximately 3,332,374 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 4,654,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.69. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Document Security Systems stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 0.19% of Document Security Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)

Document Security Systems, Inc focuses on developing and selling counterfeit prevention, brand protection, and validation of authentic print media products. It operates through five segments: DSS Packaging and Printing Group, DSS Plastics Group, DSS Digital Group, DSS Technology Management, and DSS International.

