Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.58. Approximately 3,332,374 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 4,654,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.69. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Document Security Systems stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 0.19% of Document Security Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Document Security Systems, Inc focuses on developing and selling counterfeit prevention, brand protection, and validation of authentic print media products. It operates through five segments: DSS Packaging and Printing Group, DSS Plastics Group, DSS Digital Group, DSS Technology Management, and DSS International.

