DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $406.76 Million

Brokerages expect DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) to report $406.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for DocuSign’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $407.80 million and the lowest is $405.92 million. DocuSign reported sales of $274.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.05.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total value of $1,294,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,217,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 401,983 shares of company stock worth $92,923,362. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 491.0% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 18,498.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,416,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,625 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,499,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 225.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,560,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,552 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 4,419.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 752,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,892,000 after acquiring an additional 735,504 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $239.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $64.88 and a 12 month high of $290.23. The stock has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.04.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

