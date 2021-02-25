DODO Market Cap Reaches $400.54 Million (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One DODO token can now be purchased for approximately $4.09 or 0.00008755 BTC on major exchanges. DODO has a total market cap of $400.54 million and $62.87 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DODO has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.97 or 0.00483559 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00064681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00080156 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00057173 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00073746 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.69 or 0.00455136 BTC.

About DODO

DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,900,918 tokens. The official website for DODO is dodoex.io

