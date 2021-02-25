Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Hits New 52-Week High at $98.00

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $98.00 and last traded at $97.97, with a volume of 10038 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.88.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.75.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.62. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $389.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $3,200,451.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total transaction of $1,361,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,044 shares of company stock worth $16,451,164 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 58.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.