Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.06.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree stock opened at $101.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.76 and a 200-day moving average of $100.62. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $115.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 64,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.94, for a total transaction of $7,227,965.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,371,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Witynski sold 12,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,394,348.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,524.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,127,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,956,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 16,483.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 8,929 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Read More: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.