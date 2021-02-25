Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Downgraded by Bank of America

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.68.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $101.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.62. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $115.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 64,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.94, for a total transaction of $7,227,965.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,371,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. CWM LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 4,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

