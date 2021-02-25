Dolphin Capital Investors (LON:DCI) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.90

Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (LON:DCI) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.90 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.60 ($0.05), with a volume of 14000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.65 ($0.05).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.24. The stock has a market cap of £32.58 million and a P/E ratio of -0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Dolphin Capital Investors Company Profile (LON:DCI)

Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (the ‘Company') was incorporated and registered in the British Virgin Islands (‘BVIs') on 7 June 2005. The Company is a real estate investment company focused on the early-stage, large-scale leisure-integrated residential resorts in south-east Europe and managed by Dolphin Capital Partners Limited (the ‘Investment Manager'), an independent private equity management firm that specializes in real estate investments, primarily in south-east Europe.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Capital Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Capital Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.