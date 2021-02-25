Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,581 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Domino’s Pizza worth $12,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $401,070,000 after acquiring an additional 79,770 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 906.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $1,329,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Sunday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $424.96.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $364.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.22 and a twelve month high of $435.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.98.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

