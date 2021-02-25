Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,581 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Domino’s Pizza worth $12,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 76.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $364.59 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.22 and a twelve month high of $435.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $378.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.98.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens cut Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Sunday. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.96.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

