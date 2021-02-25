Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Down 7% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $331.22 and last traded at $339.00. 2,627,947 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 356% from the average session volume of 576,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $364.59.

The restaurant operator reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($0.34). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $424.96.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $378.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.98.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

