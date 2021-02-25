Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Donaldson worth $16,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DCI. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 480.7% during the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,668,000 after acquiring an additional 554,300 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $23,972,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Donaldson by 64.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 891,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,384,000 after acquiring an additional 347,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,880,000 after acquiring an additional 273,785 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 29.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,131,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,534,000 after acquiring an additional 259,760 shares during the period. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson stock opened at $61.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.79.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $636.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.20 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. Donaldson’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $54,410.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,724.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Donaldson from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Donaldson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

