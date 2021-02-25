Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.70

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.70 and last traded at $24.12, with a volume of 3337 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.71.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DFIN. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $812.35 million, a P/E ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

In other news, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $45,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.