Donoghue Forlines LLC Acquires New Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at $29,000. 51.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BEPC traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.43. 14,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,476. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $63.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.51 and a 200-day moving average of $64.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.304 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

