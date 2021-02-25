Donoghue Forlines LLC Acquires New Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,713 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,000. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.6% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.59.

In other Broadcom news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total value of $540,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total value of $250,764.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 178,268 shares of company stock worth $76,098,016 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO traded down $9.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $470.99. The stock had a trading volume of 23,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $463.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

