Donoghue Forlines LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2021


Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 140,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,733,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.55. 7,374,553 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.17 and its 200-day moving average is $65.47. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

